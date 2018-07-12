Increase size of ladies first class compartment in suburban trains: Bombay HC

Headlines

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

DNA: Final decision on Rafale M deal to be taken during Modi-Macro meeting

DNA: Complete analysis of the historic Chandrayaan-3, countdown for launch begins

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Railways seek CBI probe in Odisha train accident, Amit Shah meets wrestlers, WTC Final & more | DAN News Wrap, June 5

Bigg Boss OTT: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘Keeda Makoda’ after eviction

Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm to intensify in 24 hours, IMD issues alert

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

HomeIndia

entertainment

Increase size of ladies first class compartment in suburban trains: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked why should women commuters travelling on suburban trains have a small first class compartment as compared to men.

article-main
Latest News

Mustafa Plumber

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 09:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked why should women commuters travelling on suburban trains have a small first class compartment as compared to general.

At present in trains, a woman first-class compartment seats 14 women while general has 72 seats.

A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni said, "Railways, should on a pilot basis increase the size of first class compartment for women. We are confident their revenues will increase. We feel it is only because of lack of space that woman avoid traveling in first class compartment and travel by general."

The bench in open court took a consensus of fa ew lady advocates present during the hearing, who agreed with the court's view. The advocates said, since the seats are less we are forced to take a general class.

Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh appearing for the railways said, "We have earmarked special all women trains and observed that after peak hours, woman compartments are empty."

To which the bench said, "Monitor your revenue for a period and see if its increases, or else you can go back to the old system."

The direction was given during the hearing of a PIL highlighting lack of facilities at stations, filed after last years stampede incident at Elphinstone bridge.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CUET PG 2023 answer key RELEASED, direct link here

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Devdas Turns 21! Makers Of The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Classic Take A Trip Down Memory Lane: Watch

Meet Ajay Singh, IIT Delhi alumnus, who infused Rs 500 crore in struggling airline

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tops in brand and business enterprise value at Rs 1740 crore: Report

After Shein, Mukesh Ambani-Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail signs Rs 2850 crore deal with this iconic German brand

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE