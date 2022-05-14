Increase GST compensation period for 3 more years: Congress to Centre

Headlines

South Africa’s star bowler Anrich Nortje ruled out of key ODI against Australia

Asia Cup 2023: India's qualification scenario for final if their matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka gets washed out

Watch: New Zealand cricket uses players' family members to announce ODI World Cup 2023 squad

Jaane Jaan title track: Vijay Varma can’t take his eyes off Kareena Kapoor in Neha Kakkar's take on Lata classic

Ve Fukrey: Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun, Manjot groove to Fukrey 3's first song, fans say 'mazza nahi aaya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Asia Cup 2023: India's qualification scenario for final if their matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka gets washed out

Watch: New Zealand cricket uses players' family members to announce ODI World Cup 2023 squad

8 superfoods that contain more protein than eggs

Home remedies to prevent tonsil stones

Fastest batters to reach 24,000 international runs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Watch: Residents Of Morocco’s Marrakesh Recount Dreadful Moment Of Deadly Quake

Jaane Jaan title track: Vijay Varma can’t take his eyes off Kareena Kapoor in Neha Kakkar's take on Lata classic

Ve Fukrey: Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun, Manjot groove to Fukrey 3's first song, fans say 'mazza nahi aaya'

Sunny Deol says he doesn't want to fight 2024 Lok Sabha election, reacts to his low attendance in Parliament

HomeIndia

India

Increase GST compensation period for 3 more years: Congress to Centre

Sitharaman had said in March that many states have requested extension of the compensation mechanism under the GST beyond June 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 14, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Centre extend the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation period for three years, asserting that the states' fiscal position is fragile as never before and this needs urgent remedial measures.

Addressing the media on the second day of the Congress' ongoing 'Chintan Shivir' here, senior leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the time is ripe for a comprehensive review of Centre-states fiscal relations.

Also, READ: India bans wheat export with one exception, know details

The consequences of the poorly-drafted and unfairly-implemented GST laws brought in by the Modi government in 2017 are there for everyone to see, he said.

The states' fiscal position is fragile as never before and needs urgent remedial measures, Chidambaram said.

He added that there has been a "complete breakdown of trust" between the Centre and states.

Responding to a question, Chidambaram said, “We believe that the compensation period of five years that will expire on June 30, 2022 must be extended. It must be extended by at least another three years.”

We would strongly disapprove if any attempt is made by the central government or the Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) to railroad the GST council and prevent it from recommending an extension of the GST compensation period by another three years. We will strongly oppose that and we will insist that it be extended, Chidambaram said.

Sitharaman had said in March that many states have requested extension of the compensation mechanism under the GST beyond June 2022.

Under the GST law, states were guaranteed to be compensated bi-monthly for any loss of revenue in the first five years of GST implementation from July 1, 2017.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This man started Rs 24,00,000 crore business empire with just Rs 21,000

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologise for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson: 'We are aware of the pain...'

Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and other Android users to get this new useful WhatsApp feature soon

Delhi: Major fire breaks out at factory near Anand Vihar Metro Station

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi proposes virtual session of G20 in November

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE