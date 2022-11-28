World's first intranasal Covid vaccine from Bharat Biotech gets CDSCO approval

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma equals Virat Kohli’s unwanted feat with a duck against Bangladesh

AUS vs SA: Adam Zampa equals unwanted bowling record in ODIs, details inside

'Playing finals against SL will be...': Irfan Pathan takes brutal dig at Pakistan after Asia Cup elimination

Empowering financial independence through stock market education: A chat with Sooraj Singh Gurjar, Founder, MD of GTF

'Ye maa ka role...': Shah Rukh was confused if Deepika Padukone could play his mom in Jawan as they shot Besharam Rang

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma equals Virat Kohli’s unwanted feat with a duck against Bangladesh

AUS vs SA: Adam Zampa equals unwanted bowling record in ODIs, details inside

'Playing finals against SL will be...': Irfan Pathan takes brutal dig at Pakistan after Asia Cup elimination

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

IIT graduates who became saints

10 incredible health benefits of Bael juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Virat Kohli turns 'water boy' for team India | Virat Kohli 'water boy' full video | IND vs BAN live

Anantnag Encounter: Operation On For 70+ Hours, 1 More Soldier Dead, Forces Use Drones | Top Points

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna pen heartfelt notes on 'angrez puttar' Aarav's 21st birthday: 'It’s time to hand over...'

'Ye maa ka role...': Shah Rukh was confused if Deepika Padukone could play his mom in Jawan as they shot Besharam Rang

This is how Aryan Khan convinced a 'very nervous' Shah Rukh Khan to return and shoot Pathaan, Jawan after three-year gap

HomeIndia

India

World's first intranasal Covid vaccine from Bharat Biotech gets CDSCO approval

iNCOVACC: Bharat Biotech said that launch dates, pricing and availability will be announced in due course of time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Leading vaccine maker, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) on Monday announced that the world`s first intranasal vaccine for Covid-19, iNCOVACC (BBV154), has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under restricted use in emergency situation for ages 18 and above, in India, for heterologous booster doses.

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phases I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad company said.

iNCOVACC has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries. Bharat Biotech said that launch dates, pricing and availability will be announced in due course of time.

iNCOVACC is stable at 2-8 degrees Celsius for easy storage and distribution. Bharat Biotech has established large manufacturing capabilities at multiple sites across India, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, with operations pan India.

READ | AIIMS Delhi server down for 6th day, hackers demand Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy. Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials were conducted by Bharat Biotech. Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Government of India, through the Department of Biotechnology`s, COVID Suraksha Program.

"iNCOVACC, is an intranasal vaccine for the primary 2-dose schedule, and heterologous booster dose. This is a great achievement for us and the global scientific community to enable nasal administration of COVID vaccines. Despite the lack of demand for COVID vaccines, we continued product development in intranasal vaccines to ensure that we are well-prepared with platform technologies for future infectious diseases," said Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

"iNCOVACC has been designed for efficient distribution, easy and pain-free administration. We have also initiated development of variant-specific vaccines for COVID for future preparedness," he added.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule, and as heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of the two commonly administered COVID vaccines in India.

Bharat Biotech said that iNCOVACC has the double benefit of enabling faster development of variant-specific vaccines and easy nasal delivery that enables mass immunization to protect from emerging variants of concern. It promises to become an important tool in mass vaccinations during pandemics and endemics.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Esha Deol reveals what’s holding mom Hema Malini back from making comeback to films: ‘She’s looking at some…’

    How to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) through top Indian banks like SBI, PNB, ICICI and Canara Bank

    This Bollywood actor to lock horns with Suriya in Sudha Kongara’s untitled next: Report

    Apple Watch Ultra gets over Rs 28000 off after launch of new model, check details

    Anurag Kashyap is 'glad' Gadar 2, OMG 2 were not propaganda films, says 'filmmaker apne personal fayde ke liye...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

    Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

    Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

    In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE