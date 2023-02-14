Income Tax survey at BBC offices: Difference between ‘survey’ and ‘search’, here's all you need to know

Representational Image

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) released a controversial documentary, and weeks later, the Income Tax Department of India "surveyed" BBC premises in Delhi and Mumbai in response to the program's content. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes, this is a survey, not a raid.

Difference between ‘survey’ and ‘searches’ under the I-T Act?

The purpose of a so-called "survey" in the context of income tax is to unearth assets and income that have been kept under wraps. Both Section 133A and Section 133B of the Information Technology Act of 1961 apply to the survey. According to the survey clause, the IT authority may visit the assessee's commercial but not his or her home property.

The IT authority has the power to verify money, records of transactions, legal papers, stocks, and more by stamping them with unique identifying numbers. But they can't just grab them and take them with them while they're out there doing the survey.

If you are suspected of tax evasion, the IT department may conduct a search of your home, office, or other location in accordance with Section 132 of the IT Act. According to the official website of the income tax, the searches are conducted when a ny individual who has been ordered or served with a summons or notice under the IT Act to produce or cause to be produced any books of account or other documents and who has failed to do so.

For the purposes of the Indian Income-tax Act, 1922, any individual is in possession of any money, jewellery, or other valuable commodity or thing reflecting either entirely or partially income or property that has not been reported.

In order to exercise their search and seizure powers under the IT Act, authorities may enter any building or location where books of account, other documents, money, bullion, jewellery, or other valuable product or thing are thought to be held; break the lock on any door, box, vault, or other receptacle; take any goods discovered as a consequence of such search; put marks of identification on any books of account or other documents; make a note or copy of any books of account or other documents and create

Also, READ: Delhi to Manali in 7 hours, Vaishno Devi in 6 hours via Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; know route

Key points:

Surveys are a less intense version of search operations, and their primary goal is also to gather data. Nonetheless, according to PTI, the purpose of these probes is to unearth hidden cash and documents related to suspicious financial dealings.

Searches may be performed at any time, however surveys can only be taken during normal business hours.

While surveys are restricted to corporate locations, searches are permitted at both commercial and residential properties.

In contrast to searches, which may legally seize hidden assets, surveys have no such authority.

(With inputs from PTI)