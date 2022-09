File photo

Income Tax Department is conducting searches at the Delhi-based think-tank Centre of Policy Research. The think tank was once headed by academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a prominent critic of the BJP government.

Presently, its governing board is chaired by Meenakshi Gopinath, a political scientist who taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University and was the principal of Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi.