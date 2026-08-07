Income-based quota for SC, ST, OBC? What govt has said?

The Centre turned down the plea, maintaining that Articles 341, 342 and 342A do not permit the notified lists of SCs, STs and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) to be modified just because of income.

The Union government told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it opposes an income-based sub-quota within reserved categories. It said the constitutional framework for SCs, STs and OBCs rests on historical and social disadvantage, not just economic status.

It further opposed extending the “creamy layer” to SCs and STs, noting that apex court precedent has restricted it to OBCs.

What did the govt say?

The Centre, in a counter affidavit through the department of social justice and empowerment, argued that the petitions seek to have the reservation policy restructured by the courts. It said this is a matter for the executive and legislature, and not something the Supreme Court can order via a writ of mandamus.

The affidavit was filed in petitions by Ramashankar Prajapati, advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, Samta Andolan Samiti and others. The petitioners want the Centre to introduce income-based preferences in SC, ST, OBC and EWS quotas, along with sub-classification to prioritize economically weaker people.

The Centre turned down the plea, maintaining that Articles 341, 342 and 342A do not permit the notified lists of SCs, STs and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) to be modified just because of income.

The affidavit stated that SCs, STs and SEBCs are identified using historical and social factors such as caste, tribe and social backwardness, rather than economic status alone.

Economic criteria not the only test, says Centre

The government added that the criteria for these categories have developed over time through constitutional provisions, reports of commissions like the Kaka Kalelkar and Mandal Commissions, court rulings, and parliamentary laws. While economic backwardness is a relevant factor in identifying backward classes, it is not the only or decisive one. This is especially true for SCs and STs, whose inclusion stems from centuries of discrimination, untouchability, social exclusion and geographical isolation.

The affidavit stressed that only Parliament has the constitutional power to amend the Presidential lists of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under Articles 341(2) and 342(2). It added that courts cannot order the executive to change the constitutional framework for reservations.

On the creamy layer, the affidavit cited Indra Sawhney (1992), EV Chinnaiah (2005), M Nagaraj (2006) and Ashoka Kumar Thakur (2008). It argued that excluding people solely on economic advancement would weaken the very idea of social backwardness on which SC and ST reservations are based.

The government pointed out that the creamy layer was developed in Indra Sawhney for OBCs, and Ashoka Kumar Thakur expressly said it does not automatically apply to SCs and STs. It also cited Chinnaiah to argue that any removal from the SC list has to be done by Parliament, not through court directions or executive decisions. The Centre further said Nagaraj did not establish creamy layer exclusion for SCs and STs.

The affidavit highlighted that in areas other than reservations in education and public jobs, many schemes for SCs, STs and OBCs already factor in income and means tests to channel benefits to the most vulnerable.

It further contended that applying income-based preferences to reservations would first require an exhaustive study of socio-economic data for beneficiaries in all reserved categories. Such an exercise, it said, cannot be ordered by the court through Article 32 petitions.

Govt calls plea for income-based quota ‘misconceived’

The Centre described the petitions as “misconceived”, saying they do not involve any enforceable constitutional or fundamental rights question. It submitted that the petitioners are seeking a direction to force the government to adopt a particular policy — something not within the scope of judicial review.

The Centre asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions. The batch of cases is likely to be heard on August 18.