This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

INDIA alliance, BRS submit no-confidence motion against Modi government in Lok Sabha

Mukesh Ambani's tastes initial success in Rs 99 crore trial, now plans to bet big on Rs 999 JioBharat phone

As Musk changes Twitter's identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

8 most popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 10 unsung heroes of Kargil war

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of 'strange house' with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

‘Incident should not be politicised’: Sukhbir Singh Badal on Golden Temple sacrilege attempt

Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the alleged sacrilege incident in Golden Temple should not be politicised any further.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2021, 09:10 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said that the incident of alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar should not be politicised and demanded culprits to be caught.

Speaking in the press conference here in Fazilka, Punjab, Sukhbir Badal said, "We do not want to do politics, we want culprits to be caught. Since no culprit was caught in the last 5 years, they were emboldened. It's sad they have formed an inquiry committee of the Deputy Chief Minister. A judge should have been on the committee. This shows that they do not want to catch culprits."

Mr Badal further slammed the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said, "I would like to tell Punjab Chief Minister and Dy CMs to remember the sacrilege incident in our government's rule, you had said that CM should be jailed, that CM-Dy CM had allowed it. You did politics and didn't catch the guilty and deliberately spent 5 yrs in defaming Badal family and SAD."

A man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, earlier on December 18.

The incident took place during evening prayers when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Sunday for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

A video of people beating up the man who allegedly attempted sacrilege with the Nishan Sahib has gone viral on the Internet. He was later handed over to the police but some people reportedly insisted that the man be questioned in front of them and the man was allegedly beaten to death in an ensuing scuffle.

