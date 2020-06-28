Incessant rains trigger massive landslide in North Sikkim; no loss of life reported

A massive landslide, triggered by heavy rains in the region for the past few days, hit the Passingdang village in North Sikkim on Sunday morning.

No loss of life has been reported yet but news agencies reported substantial damage to properties due to the landslide.

Fortunately, the civilians had been evacuated on time before the landslide hit this area.

The Dzongu region in the state is inaccessible by vehicle. Similarly, areas to the North of Mangan, the district headquarters of North Sikkim, due to landslides have been cut off too.

Rains continue to lash parts of Sikkim. Notably, the incessant rainfall over the past few days has led to frequent landslides in several regions, including one above NHPC’s Teesta-V project at Dikchu in East Sikkim. However, reports suggest that the dam has not suffered significant damages.

The rainfall has also led to the swelling of several rivers in North Bengal, like Kaljani and Dima. This has, in turn, led to the flooding of areas in the districts of Alipurduar and Falakata.

Even tea plantations in Dooars have been affected, meanwhile, three rivers in North Bengal - Ganga, Mahananda, and Fulhar - continue to rise, raising the risk of flooding even in districts like Malda.