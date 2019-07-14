Incessant rainfall hits normal life in parts of West Bengal

Normal life in several districts of West Bengal remains disrupted due to incessant rainfall over the past few days.

According to the Irrigation and Waterways Department, Jalpaiguri has received 154.60 mm of rainfall, Coochbehar 197.40 mm and Siliguri 97 mm, so far.

The continuous downpour has led to a rise in the water level of the Torsa river, forcing people to migrate to other places. Local administration is making efforts to bring back normalcy by pumping out water from the blocked roads.

The schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in some places have been shut by the local authorities due to waterlogging. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rain showers accompanied with thunderstorm for the next few days in parts of West Bengal.