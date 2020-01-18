In world's first of its kind surgery, doctors to fit prosthetic limb on Nagpur tiger

In a first, a team of doctors on Saturday will perform surgery to fit a prosthetic limb on a tiger.

The operation will take place in Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

In an unfortunate incident on April 26, 2012, a tiger, Sahebrao lost its paw in a steel trap laid by hunters outside Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra. The tiger's left paw was amputated after it got entangled in a trap near a waterhole in Palasagaon forest range.

Earlier, the surgery was performed on dogs and elephants, however, this will be the first time that this kind of surgery will be performed on tigers.

Experts from IIT-Bombay and abroad in collaboration with a team consisting of orthopaedic surgeon Shushrut Babhulkar, veterinary doctor Shirish Upadhyay, medical personnel from Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Science University's (MAFSU) Wildlife Research & Training Centre (WRTC) have been working hard on the project.

"When I first saw it in 2018, Sahebrao was huge but was unable to walk and would growl in pain constantly. As part of the procedure to fit the prosthetic limb, we have taken X-rays, measurement etc. Two to three months ago, we operated on a nerve that was giving the tiger pain," PTI quoted Dabhulkar as saying.

"On Saturday, the final part of the mission will take place. We will fit a prosthetic limb which has been specially designed after consultation with an international platform of medical experts. Veterinary surgeon Shirish Upadhay will helm the operation," he added.

Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) officials will be present during the surgery.