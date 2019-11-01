In 'wait and watch' mode till now, Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss BJP-Sena situation

File Photo:

Amid BJP, Shiv Sena tussle in Maharashtra over power-sharing, the Congress has so far adopted a strategy of wait and watch. It may, however, soon change as the party leaders from Maharashtra on Friday met Sonia Gandhi to chart out a new strategy.

The talks between BJP and Shiv Sena have hit a roadblock as the latter is adamant on Chief Minister's post for two and half years, claiming that it was agreed upon between the two parties before the Lok Sabha elections. In the assembly elections held on October 21, allies BJP and the Shiv Sena won 105 and 56 seats, respectively but are yet to stake claim to form the government.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday triggered speculations that the NCP-Congress combine may offer support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to keep the BJP out of power.

In an ultimatum to the BJP, Raut even said that the party can get the required numbers if required.

While the NCP has given indications that his party might join hands with the Shiv Sena if the latter fails to come to an agreement with the BJP, the Congress is yet to publicly clarify its stand.

They have, however, maintained that any proposal from the Shiv Sena will be forwarded to the central leadership.

In that direction, senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra met party president in Delhi to brief her about the political scenario in the state as the tug of war between Sena and BJP continues.

Sources said the Congress leadership has left the decision on Pawar. A meeting between Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi is also scheduled for November 4 in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, AICC in charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary organisation KC Venugopal among others.

The Congress and NCP have 44 and 54 seats in the 288-member assembly.

When asked about the possibility of a Congress-NCP-Sena government, Maharashtra Congress chief Thorat said before the meeting, "We don't have that strategy, we are just seeing the things unfold. We have got the mandate to sit in Opposition. They are fighting just to get a bigger share in the government."

Ashok Chavan, however, slammed the BJP, saying that it failed to keep its promises to its allies which has led to the political crisis in Maharashtra.

"We are waiting and watching the situation, and we will take a decision at the right time," he said.