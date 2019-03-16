In surprise move, JD(S) leader Danish Ali joins BSP; likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from UP

The Secretary General of the JD(S) was welcomed to the BSP fold by senior leader Satish Chandra Mishra in Lucknow.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Danish Ali on Saturday joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh.

Ali, a close confidante of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, was until last week leading the negotiations with the Congress for Karnataka seat-sharing on behalf of his party. While his move seemed sudden, Ali said he has the blessings of Deve Gowda.

The Secretary General of the JD(S) was welcomed to the BSP fold by senior leader Satish Chandra Mishra in Lucknow. Sources said he is likely to be fielded from Amroha Lok Sabha seat.

The BSP is contesting the general elections this time in the state in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal. Elections in the state will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Talking about his sudden move to switch parties, Ali said, "JD(S) doesn't have a large organisational structure in UP. Despite all my efforts, I could not have raised it (JDS) in my 'janmabhoomi, my 'karmabhoomi'....The way in which there is a threat to the Constitution today, it has become essential to use our energy with strong leadership."

"I never asked for anything even when I was in JD(S), it was up to HD Deve Gowda ji to decide what work to assign me. I have come here after taking the blessings and permission of Deve Gowda ji. I will work wherever Behen ji (BSP chief Mayawati) assigns me," he added.

The former student leader from Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, Ali was instrumental in bringing the Congress and the JD(S) together in Karnataka. He is also the Convener of Karnataka Government Coalition Coordination Committee which is made up of leaders from both partners.

In the run up to the Assembly elections in Karnataka last year, he was a key player in stitching the JD(S)-BSP pre-poll alliance. The 54-year-old leader was considered close to HD Deve Gowda and was his emissary to Congress and other opposition parties in Delhi.

For years, he was the face of the JD(S) on TV as the spokesperson of the party.