IndiGo passengers left waiting as flight gets delayed by 5 hours, the reason will leave you SHOCKED

Forged medical certificate lands woman in trouble, slapped heavy fine of Rs...

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Ex-Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

HomeIndia

India

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

The incident took place on Wednesday, the second such suicide on the Atal Setu in three days as a banker had similarly ended his life on Monday. The deceased person's identity was established based on his Aadhaar card, which was found in the car, police said.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu ahead of its inauguration, in Maharashtra. (PTI)
A 52-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Atal Setu sea bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, the second such suicide on the Atal Setu in three days as a banker had similarly ended his life on Monday.

"The businessman, Philip Shah, ended his life by jumping off the Atal Setu on Wednesday morning. Shah, a resident of Matunga in central Mumbai, drove his sedan car on the Atal Setu, parked it at some point, and jumped into the sea," he said.

"Staff from the CCTV control room of the bridge noticed that a car was parked on the bridge, following which a rescue team was alerted. Its personnel rushed to the spot from where Shah jumped into the sea. Following a search operation, they found him," he said.

He was rushed to a hospital, but declared dead on admission, the police official said.

The deceased person's identity was established based on his Aadhaar card, which was found in the car, he said, adding that the victim was apparently under mental stress in the last few days before his death.
A case of accidental death was registered at the Nhava Sheva police station in Navi Mumbai, he said.

The 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai and was inaugurated in January this year. The six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long and is said to be the longest sea bridge in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

