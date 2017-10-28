Headlines

In search of its unity, Oppn goes after BJP

For a change, we need to create alterntive policies which will create alternative leaders, says Sitaram Yechury

dna Correspondent

Updated: Oct 28, 2017, 07:35 AM IST

Stressing on being a strong alternative to the NDA government, opposition leaders on Friday accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using polarising politics to divide voters and deflect from failures in fulfilling pre-election promises.

Leaders of major opposition parties, including the Congress, NCP, CPI, CPM, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Rashtriya Lok Dal addressed a public meeting in Mumbai under the banner of the 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan.'

"A canard is being spread that there is no alternative (to the BJP) in the country," said former union minister Sharad Yadav, who heads the breakaway faction of the Janata Dal (United), adding that the country was facing "an unprecedented danger" due to the BJP's polarising policies.

"They secured just 31% votes... While other political parties in Hindustan got 69%," said Yadav, who heads the unity move, adding that "most Hindu voters were against you (BJP)."

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the BJP was trying to drive a wedge between communities for its selfish ends. He charged that demonetisation had help transform black money into white money.

"For a change, we need to create alternative policies which will create alternative leaders," said Yechury.

Former chief minister and state Congress chief Ashok Chavan said the "environment in the country was changing," as was evidenced by the BJP's defeat in Nanded, Bhiwandi, Malegaon and Parbhani.

