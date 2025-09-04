In Pics: Rain wreaks havoc across North India, J-K cloudburst, Punjab and Delhi-NCR floods

Heavy rainfall in north India triggered floods, landslides, and destruction across multiple states. Claiming lives, damaging homes, and washing away roads and bridges, leaving normal life in chaos.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across north India, causing flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and waterlogging in several states, including Punjab, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and more. The downpour has severely disrupted lives, damaged homes, roads, and bridges, while many people have tragically lost their lives.

NDRF personnel carried out rescue operations in flood-affected Punjab, safely evacuating locals to secure areas as rising waters disrupted life across villages and towns following heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn send prayers to flood victims: 'The spirit of Punjab shall never break'

A landslide struck the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine area in Reasi, blocking the pilgrimage route with debris and disrupting the movement of devotees until clearance and restoration work could begin.

Restoration work is underway on National Highway-21, repairing 12 severely damaged and five partially affected stretches to reconnect Manali with the rest of Himachal Pradesh after continuous rainfall destruction.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) skillfully rescued pilgrims from Kinnaur Kailash Trek using a rope traverse crossing technique after heavy rain conditions on the difficult mountain route.

Despite severe waterlogging caused by the overflowing Yamuna River flooding parts of Delhi, children were seen enjoying and playing in the water-filled streets.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain: Orange alert issued for next four days in THIS state - View the full IMD weather report HERE

The overflowing Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district surged dangerously after continuous heavy rainfall, raising flood threats and creating tense conditions for residents living along the riverbanks.

Commuters struggled to cross waterlogged streets in Gurugram earlier this week, stuck on flooded roads as heavy rainfall caused traffic disruptions and made daily travel across the city extremely difficult.

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday caused severe waterlogging in Connaught Place, New Delhi, with commuters and shoppers struggling through flooded streets as normal activities and traffic flow faced major disruption.