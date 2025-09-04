In Pics: Rain wreaks havoc across North India, J-K cloudburst, Punjab and Delhi-NCR floods

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Modi's Master Gambit: How India's PM is playing Trump, Xi, Putin, and Kim Jong Un against each other

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh rainfall, Yamuna water enters nearby areas, airlines issue travel advisory, check details here

Teachers' Day 2025: Who was world's first teacher? All you need to know

SC expresses concern about floods in Himalayan states; observes there's illegal felling of trees

Kapil Sharma SUFFERS another major shock, Kiku Sharda quits The Great Indian Kapil Show after his fight with Krushna Abhishek? He will now go to..

Inside Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's 15 crore Mumbai home with modern aesthetics, magnificent chandelier and...

GST 2.0: Popular cars Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio to get cheaper? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like..

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor pour their hearts out

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeIndia

INDIA

In Pics: Rain wreaks havoc across North India, J-K cloudburst, Punjab and Delhi-NCR floods

Heavy rainfall in north India triggered floods, landslides, and destruction across multiple states. Claiming lives, damaging homes, and washing away roads and bridges, leaving normal life in chaos.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 02:29 PM IST

In Pics: Rain wreaks havoc across North India, J-K cloudburst, Punjab and Delhi-NCR floods
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across north India, causing flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and waterlogging in several states, including Punjab, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and more. The downpour has severely disrupted lives, damaged homes, roads, and bridges, while many people have tragically lost their lives. 

NDRF personnel carried out rescue operations in flood-affected Punjab, safely evacuating locals to secure areas as rising waters disrupted life across villages and towns following heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn send prayers to flood victims: 'The spirit of Punjab shall never break'

A landslide struck the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine area in Reasi, blocking the pilgrimage route with debris and disrupting the movement of devotees until clearance and restoration work could begin.

Restoration work is underway on National Highway-21, repairing 12 severely damaged and five partially affected stretches to reconnect Manali with the rest of Himachal Pradesh after continuous rainfall destruction.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) skillfully rescued pilgrims from Kinnaur Kailash Trek using a rope traverse crossing technique after heavy rain conditions on the difficult mountain route.

Despite severe waterlogging caused by the overflowing Yamuna River flooding parts of Delhi, children were seen enjoying and playing in the water-filled streets. 

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain: Orange alert issued for next four days in THIS state - View the full IMD weather report HERE

The overflowing Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district surged dangerously after continuous heavy rainfall, raising flood threats and creating tense conditions for residents living along the riverbanks.

Commuters struggled to cross waterlogged streets in Gurugram earlier this week, stuck on flooded roads as heavy rainfall caused traffic disruptions and made daily travel across the city extremely difficult.

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday caused severe waterlogging in Connaught Place, New Delhi, with commuters and shoppers struggling through flooded streets as normal activities and traffic flow faced major disruption.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai
Akarshan Arora: A New Playbook for Dubai's Luxury Real Estate
Sonu Nigam says remakes 'are not bad at all' as Bijuria gets remade in Varun, Janhvi-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Sonu Nigam on Bijuria remake in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion
The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion
Viral video: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Pragya Jaiswal look uncomfortable, struggle at Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens say 'public ki aisi halat..'
Priyanka Choudhary, Pragya Jaiswal struggle at Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan
From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 5 smoothie recipes celebs can’t live without
From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 5 smoothie recipes celebs can’t live without
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE