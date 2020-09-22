'In pain, distress': Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on 24-hour fast against 'unruly' conduct of Opposition MPs

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is observing a one-day (24 hours) fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the discussion on agriculture reform Bills on September 20.

Harivansh has written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and President Ram Nath Kovind over the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on September 20 by Opposition leaders. He also listed his anguish on the issue.

The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament said he was tensed and in mental distress over the events on the day and said it has damaged the reputation of the House and Chair.

"The members of the Upper House indulged in violent activities in the name of democracy. They attempted to threaten the person on the Chair. Every rule, system of the Upper House was flouted. The members of the Parliament tore apart the rule book, threw it on me," Harivansh`s letter read.

The Deputy Chairman also mentioned that the sight of Opposition leaders getting up on the table of the officials of the House, raising unparliamentary and crude slogans and the violent behaviour has stayed with him.

Narrating his humble origins, the Deputy Chairman said while "persons like me will come and go" but the "temple of democracy, the Parliament will always be a source of inspiration for the country and society", highlighting that he was more affected by the disrespect shown to the Chair.

He also mentioned that Bihar, from where he hails, was the place where the first concept of Republic was developed and then went on to add the movement of Champaran, which made Mahatma Gandhi a national hero, along with the movement started by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and other leaders for safeguarding the democracy.

"Gandhi, Lohia, JP, Karpuri Thakur, Chandrashekhar and others like them have taught me values. These were killed before me in the Upper House," he said.

After Harivansh conveyed to the President that he is going to do a one-day fast in the hope that the Opposition leaders realise their mistake, he, however, added that he will take part in the proceedings of the House as usual so that the parliamentary work does not get affected.

"The son of Bihar, National Poet Dinkar was a two-time member of the Rajya Sabha. Tomorrow, September 23 is his birth anniversary. From September 22 till September 23 morning I will keep a 24-hour fast. It should not affect the House`s proceedings, therefore, even during the fast I will take part in the work as usual," Harivansh said in his letter.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well of the House and reached the Deputy Chairman`s seat to protest against the Farmer`s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Later, eight MPs were suspended by the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Monday over the ruckus created in the Upper House.

They were passed by the Upper House through voice vote. Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice vote.

Opposition leaders staged a walk-out from the Rajya Sabha and carried out a protest before the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises on Tuesday.

Parliamentarians from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist) boycotted the house demanding revocation of suspension of the eight MPs.Meanwhile, the dharna, which was being staged by the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs ended after the Opposition members boycotted the House.

Speaking to ANI, Leader of Congress in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad said the boycott would continue till the Centre accepts three demands.

(With ANI inputs)