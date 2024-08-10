Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

In one frame, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi attend Parliament 'tea meeting', photos go viral

Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Mukesh Ambani overpowers Chinese companies, creates history with Jio as JioBharat phone...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

This flop starring three superstars, was rejected by Aamir Khan, led director into depression, later became cult classic

This flop starring three superstars, was rejected by Aamir Khan, led director into depression, later became cult classic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's closeness with this doctor reason behind divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's closeness with this doctor reason behind divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan?

HomeIndia

India

In one frame, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi attend Parliament 'tea meeting', photos go viral

PM Modi, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were seen exchanging greetings with Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 08:30 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

In one frame, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi attend Parliament 'tea meeting', photos go viral
Image Source : X/ @LOKSABHASECTT
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, attended the tea meet organised by LS Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House after the conclusion of the second session of the 18th Lok Sabha. 

PM Modi, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were seen exchanging greetings with Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders. 

The current session of the Parliament was to end on August 12 but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

In the viral photos, PM Modi could be seen sitting on a sofa next to Speaker Om Birla. Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, was on a chair to the right of PM Modi.

Apart from PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Piyush Goyal, and opposition MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kanimozhi were also in attendance at the unofficial tea meeting.

Om Birla, during the meeting, also revealed that the productivity of the House was above 130 percent.

During this session, Lok Sabha also passed many critical pieces of legislation, including the Finance Bill, 2024, and the Appropriation Bill, 2024 — both crucial for the Union budget.

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024, and the Indian Aircraft Bill, 2024, were among the four Bills passed. 

The session also glimpsed the introduction of a Bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, which was thereafter directed to a joint committee of Parliament after protests from Opposition members.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Watch: Saif Ali Khan miffed with paps, refuses to wait for photos, netizens ask 'itne naraaz kyun ho'

Watch: Saif Ali Khan miffed with paps, refuses to wait for photos, netizens ask 'itne naraaz kyun ho'

Meet star kid, son of a superstar who quit Bollywood, only Kapoor to become graduate, is now..

Meet star kid, son of a superstar who quit Bollywood, only Kapoor to become graduate, is now..

Meet man, 90, whose net worth is Rs 26858 crores, still goes to office daily, his business is...

Meet man, 90, whose net worth is Rs 26858 crores, still goes to office daily, his business is...

CBI coordinates with NIA, Interpol for return of wanted terrorist from Abu Dhabi

CBI coordinates with NIA, Interpol for return of wanted terrorist from Abu Dhabi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement