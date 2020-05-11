In meeting with PM Modi, Uddhav seeks deployment of central forces to give rest to Maharashtra cops

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested deployment of the Central forces in Maharashtra to give rest to police personnel who are exhausted due to COVID-19 duty.

During his interaction via video conferencing with the PM who chaired a COVID-19 strategy meeting with chief ministers, Uddhav said, "We need some help from the Central forces so that our police staff can take some rest. The staff is currently exhausted. We can not let them fall sick."

Over 1,000 Maharashtra cops have so far contracted COVID-19 while seven have succumbed to the disease.

"Doctors, medical staff, and police are working round-the-clock, and need a respite. The police, who are maintaining law and order, need to take rest as they are falling sick due to long hours of work. If required, the Central Government must make its manpower available to reduce the burden on the police. Making available hospitals and ICU beds in Central Government establishments like the Army and Mumbai Port Trusts etc will aid the battle against the coronavirus," CMO Maharashtra said in a series of tweets.

The chief minister also demanded resumption of local trains in Mumbai for essential services staff working in the city.

"Local trains should be operated for those people who are allowed to go to work in the Mumbai region. They can board these trains only using their ID cards."

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with 23,401 COVID-19 cases and 868 deaths. 14,355 of these cases and 528 fatalities have been reported in Mumbai alone.

Thackeray also demanded medical facilities of various Central agencies, such as the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, the Mumbai Port Trust, located in the state to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"It will help in reducing stress on our administration and people," Thackeray said.

He told Modi to show "specific and concrete direction" on the ongoing lockdown.

"Show us specific and concrete direction on lockdown, the states will implement the same," an official statement quoted Thackeray as telling the prime minister.

Thackeray said the state government has arranged for food and shelter of some 5.5 lakh migrant labourers and is coordinating efficiently with other states to send them back home.