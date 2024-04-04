In Mayyur Girotra, Trends Get Redefined!

Mayyur Girotra, representing Indian traditional fashion all around the world, is living up to the task.

India’s rich cultural heritage is gaining popularity worldwide. From the intricate craftsmanship, versatile colours and timeless traditions, fashion enthusiasts are taken over by what the Indian culture has to offer. For long it is believed that by embracing modernity, the essence of

Humble Beginning

Girotra, a renowned fashion designer, was born and raised in Delhi. It was his mother who he recalls to be his inspiration. Girotra’s mother owned a boutique. She worked with artisans for her creations. Girotra watched her work and thoroughly enjoyed the process along with her. Before becoming a fashion designer, Girotra dabbled in the field of wealth management for a while. But fashion has been his calling and he ultimately ended up establishing his fashion house in 2009.

A Global Icon

Girotra’s creations have been worn by some of the most exquisite A-listers of Bollywood and industrialists. He also redesigned the uniforms of the Royal Polo team, a job commissioned by the Royal Family of Jaipur. His designs have greatly appealed to the international community as well. Girotra has presented his collections at several illustrious fashion platforms of the world. The likes of which include New York Fashion Week and French European Indian Fashion Week.

It’s been 10 years that Girotra has been an eminent part of the fashion scene in the United States. What works for Girotra’s designs is that they bring ancient India to

the modern world. His designs have classy silhouettes and reflect an aura of timelessness. His collections are an ode to Indian culture and often incorporate the diverse techniques found in the fashion heritage of India. In fact, Girotra himself has given the credit for his creative designs and techniques to his travels around India.

Bridal Couture

Girotra is best known for his bridal couture. For his wedding fashion, Girotra merges a myriad of elements from Indian craftsmanship, fashion and heritage. In his creations, these elements are brought together to form a modern synthesis of Indian aesthetics and tradition.

Girotra seamlessly utilizes diverse forms of Indian clothing and embellishment techniques. For instance, his work showcases a range of Indian textiles and artistry like the intricate motif work or the vibrant kutch work, or the shimmering gota work. He also redesigns the traditional Indian garments like saree, anarkali, sharara and lehenga to give them a contemporary twist that does not take away from the elegance of these timeless garments.

The incorporation of tradition with the modern-day fashion sensibilities paves way for versatility and innovation. A testament to this is Girotra’s collection, Zamani, which headlined the South Asian New York Fashion Week in 2022. The artistic collection presented distinct pairs of Indian textile arts like bandhani with patola or a print lehenga with gharchola and bandhani dupatta. The collection is a demonstration of technical skill and visionary approach that celebrates the rich Indian heritage.

From Delhi to Opening the New York Pride

Girotra went on to showcase his pret collection, Aikya, at LGBTQIA+ Pride event held at New York in 2023, and he was first Indian designer to do so. He fused the Western fashion sensibility with non-binary designs and Indian embroidery. While Girotra admits that he needed to come out of his comfort zone for the collection, he did incorporate his signature style into the collection.

All hallmarks of his creativity and Indian craftsmanship were blended with the event’s spirit of inclusivity. Girotra says that the opportunity has allowed him to show that self-expression and fashion go hand in hand.

The Way Forward

Indian elegance and modern sophistication are represented in Girotra’s collection which has proven to be groundbreaking. He has established himself as someone who pushes the boundaries of creativity and promotes the Indian heritage with his work. His name in an inspiring one for fashion designers. Girotra is already working on his new collection which will carry on the legacy of talented craftsmanship and Indian traditions.