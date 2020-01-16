In massive outreach, govt to send 36 Union Ministers to J&K

A group of 36 Union ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week.

In a bid to to raise awareness about the 'positive impact' of Modi government's decision to withdraw Article 370 on August 5, 2019, a group of 36 Union ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week. The ministers will also tell people about the measures taken by the governemnt for their welfare.

This is the first visit of Union ministers to the region after the Centre revoked its special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Starting from January 18, the ministers will visit a total of 52 places in J&K. They will reach out to people across the UT up to panchayat level and tell them how the recent legislation will be beneficial for them, as well as inform about Centre's plans to expedite the development process in the region.

Senior leaders including Anurag Thakur, Giriraj Singh, Prahlad Joshi, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Renuka Singh, Jitendra Singh and Kiren Rijiju are among the other ministers who will visit different districts. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is also expected visit Jammu and Kashmir on January 19.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have cautioned that easing of restrictions will lead to a rise in anti-India activities in the valley. Accroding to a Zee News report quoting inputs by intelligence sources, restoration of internet services and easing of other curbs will lead to separatist activities in Kashmir Valley. Agencies also warned that Pakistan's ISI is planning a strategy to exploit the situation once internet services are fully operational in the Valley.

It may be noted that the mobile internet has been partially restored in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir with several riders. The administration of Union Territory has also allowed broadband in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals but only on white-listed websites.