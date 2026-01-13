In major crackdown on gun culture, mafia lifestyle, Haryana police take down 67 songs from social media

In a major crackdown on spreading violence-related content, the Haryana Police have taken down 67 songs from all digital platforms that promote gang lifestyle and extol weapons and violence. The Haryana Police’s cybercrime unit has been deployed in monitoring social media and taking direct action.

In a major crackdown on spreading violence-related content, the Haryana Police have taken down 67 songs from all digital platforms that promote gang lifestyle and extol weapons and violence. “The action taken against 67 songs is part of a larger campaign, and further strict action will continue,” Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said in an official statement. The DGP did not reveal the songs that have been removed.

Police action in 2025

The official sources reveal that some of the songs sung by Haryanvi rappers were part of the songs removed by the police during the past nearly one year. The Haryana Police started this crackdown last year in February 2025, when it covered many singers, social media platforms and more such under the radar. Many platforms and musicians were found promoting violent culture, glorifying guns' uses, and inciting hatred.

In March last year, over 10 songs were removed from different social media platforms, which saw some songs by popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma. The Haryana Police confirmed that some of his songs promote gun culture. In his earlier response, Sharma said, “There are so many songs of other artists which have not been pulled down from social media. If the government has started from me, it is good, but the action should be fair.”

Haryana Police's strict warning

The Haryana Police in its statement on Tuesday said that the Special Task Force (STF) and Cyber Unit of Haryana Police have initiated a major operation against gang culture and the glorification of weapons and violence, that has come to rule over the digital world. In their investigation, the police teams targeted songs that were highly influencing youth, promoting gangsters, and showcasing an unreal picture of criminal life linked with luxury and an exaggerated way of life. This, the police found, was indirectly making the youth turn to crime.

Talking about this growing trend, the Haryana Police said, “As a result, most of the content has either been removed or blocked.” The Haryana Police have cautioned that this is only the starting, and it will take more stringent actions. The police expressed the seriousness of such criminal activities.