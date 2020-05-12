In maiden election affidavit, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray lists family assets worth Rs 143 crore, but has no registered car

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Monday filed his nomination for the Legislative Council election in the state and declared in his affidavit that the Thackeray family collectively holds assets worth Rs 143.26 crore, including movable and immovable property. However, the Shiv Sena chief does not own a car, the nomination papers mentioned.

Technically speaking, Uddhav Thackeray is contesting his first election ever, but that too, unopposed. It is to be noted that the Thackeray family had historically stayed away from participating in the electoral process. It was only last year that Uddhav's elder son Aaditya became the first member from the kin to contest an election when he fought the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Polls from the Worli constituency.

In his maiden election affidavit submitted before the Election Commission, Uddhav has provided details of his salary, interest, dividend, and capital gain as his sources of income. The Shiv Sena supremo also declared liabilities of Rs 15.50 crore, including loans worth Rs 4.06 crore.

Uddhav listed all his financial assets and gave details for the sources of income of his family members. He also declared that his wife Rashmi Thackeray, who is also the editor of the Shiv Sena party's mouthpiece, the 'Saamana' newspaper, is earning her income from various businesses under her.

Uddhav's affidavit mentions that Rashmi had also declared her interest, rent, the share of profit from the firm, dividend, and capital gain as her income sources. She also has a loan worth Rs 11.44 crore.

The affidavit shows that the Thackeray family has movable assets of Rs 61,89,57,443 and Rs 81,37,17,320 worth of immovable assets and the liabilities stood at Rs 15,50,36,733.

The affidavit lists Uddhav's personal assets as Rs 76.59 crore, out of which Rs 52.44 crore are immovable and Rs 24.14 crore movable.