In letter to CBI & ED, Gadkari seeks probe against politicians for thwarting road construction projects

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking probe into allegations against local leaders, MPs, and MLAs of many states of obstructing road construction work.

According to sources, Gadkari wrote the letter to the probe agencies two days ago, demanding an investigation into the local leaders of all the states, even legislators and MPs after receiving complaints from several contractors and NGOs accusing the local leaders of deliberately creating obstacles in the road construction process.

The letter reportedly said few leaders have also been accused of demanding money from the contractors to carry forward their work.

Along with the letter, Gadkari has also given evidence of a number of audio and video clips showing several political leaders obstructing road construction work, reports said.

According to a report by the Times of India, local leaders threatened contractors to stop work through their representatives, leading to delay in completion of road construction activity.

The minister in a letter has also asked agencies to conduct raids against alleged corrupt practices committed by officials at border check posts following allegations of harassment by transporters.