In Kolkata, BJP workers raise 'goli maaro...' slogan en route to Amit Shah rally

Some BJP workers on their way to a rally by Union Home Minister Amit Shah were heard raising provocative "goli maaro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan in Kolkata on Sunday.

The slogans were made in the middle of a busy road as a section of BJP workers, carrying party flags, were on their way to the Shahid Minar ground where Shah addressed a party rally.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police, when asked about the slogans, declined to comment anything on the incident, PTI reported.

"Strict action will be taken against anybody trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the city," the official added.

The slogan 'desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro s**lon ko' has become a regular feature at pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rallies. The slogans were started in Delhi during a pro-CAA rally held by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Later, Union minister Anurag Thakur also led the crowd in chanting the slogans.

In the light of recent Delhi riots, the slogan is being seen as a war cry against those protesting against the CAA, the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur defended himself, accusing the reporter of "lying" when he was confronted about the slogan at a Delhi election rally last month.