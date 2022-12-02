‘In India, democracy had roots going back to 2500 years’: Ruchira Kamboj at United Nation

Ruchira kamboj (Photo: ANI)

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and the current President of the United Nations Security Council for the month of December, stated on Thursday that India does not need to be told what to do in a democracy.

On Thursday, India took over the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council, marking the second time in India's two-year term as an elected UNSC member that it has presided over the Council. Kamboj, India's first female Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, will serve as President of the Council for the month of December as India's 2021-2022 tenure comes to a close.

She was asked about press freedom and democracy in India and said that the country didn't need to be told what to do.

According to Ruchira Kamboj speech, "India is perhaps the most ancient civilization in the world as all of you know. In India, democracy had roots going back to 2500 years, we were always a democracy. Coming down to very recent times, we have all the pillars of democracy that are intact - legislature, executive, judiciary and the fourth estate, the press. And a very vibrant social media. So the country is the world's largest democracy.”

At the moment, India Is the largest democracy in the world and in every five years, the Election Commision of India conducts the world's largest democratic exercise.

Ruchira Kamboj echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's G20 objectives declaration, "India will work towards unity," in her address.

While presiding over the G20, an organisation of major industrialised and emerging economies, India faces the daunting task of presiding over a polarised Council at a time when the world faces dangers from wars and economic crises.

There is a similar pitting of Western countries against Russia and China in both. She said that India has been "a very effective first responder" to international crises, and that the country intends to maintain this role in the council by acting as a mediator and peacemaker.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)