In high demand: Overbooked Train 18 ferries 1.60 lakh passengers

India's first high-speed train — the Vande Bharat Express or better known as Train 18 — is eliciting a good response from people as in the past three months, over 1.60 lakh passengers have embarked on the trip between Varanasi and New Delhi. There was reportedly capacity for 1.33 lakh passengers, but it went overbooked by 120 per cent.

This favourable demand comes at a time when the Indian Railways are looking forward to manufacturing Train 19 — which apart from the chair cars, will also boast of sleeper coaches.

According to the figures collated by the Railways Ministry, since it was first launched on February 15 this year to May 10, more people have travelled from India's temple capital Varanasi to the national capital with 81,500 passengers being ferried. Inversely, 78,100 passengers have travelled from Delhi to Varanasi during the same period. The demand for the regular chair car — which costs Rs 1,703 from Varanasi-Delhi — was more than the Executive Chair car whose fares are an exorbitant Rs 3,254.

Sources in the Railway Board said that the average booking for Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express was 123 per cent, while it was 118 per cent for the Delhi-Varanasi train. "This happens because we count even those bookings done from intermediate stations of Allahabad and Kanpur from where people board in the same train," said a Railway official.

However, in these three months, even as they had the potential to earn Rs 23.92 crore, they have earned Rs 22.55 crore. "There are over 30 different concessions that the passengers can avail. This is the reason why the earnings are affected," said another official from Railway Board.

The Railways gave concessions of Rs 11.66 lakh to passengers travelling on the Varanasi-Delhi route while Rs 10.36 lakh was given in concessions to those commuting on Delhi-Varanasi route.

A tour operator from Mumbai said: "People really want to experience this high-speed train. Also, Varanasi is widely popular among tourists so people have opted for this train."