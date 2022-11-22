'In heat of moment, not deliberate': Aaftab Poonawala on killing Shraddha Walkar; court nod for polygraph test

'In heat of moment, not deliberate': Aaftab Poonawala on killing Shraddha Walkar

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Aaftab Poonawala, who alleged strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and then cut her body into 35 pieces, by four days, while another judge allowed police to go ahead with a polygraph test to unravek the murder.

During the hearing, the judge asked if he was mistreated during questioning or had any issues. “Poonawala told the court that he had no issues and that he was fully cooperating with the investigation.”

The accused also told the court that he was “provoked because of which he hit” Shraddha, adding it was done “in the heat of the moment”. He also alleged that whatever is being said about him now is "not entirely true".

During the hearing, Poonawala told the court that neither he nor his family have engaged private counsel and that he was happy with his legal aid counsel, advocate Avinash Kumar.

Kumar had opposed the police remand stating that 10 days’ remand had already been taken and that two more days would suffice for the investigation.

Seeking Poonawala’s remand, the police told the court that some more body parts of the deceased, including her jaws, were recovered from a forested area. They also argued that more body parts need to be recovered on the basis of the accused’s disclosures.

The IO submitted that a rough site plan has been found at the house of the accused which may assist in the search and custodial interrogation, the court said, adding the accused will also be required to connect the chain of events in the crime.

A polygraph test will soon be done on Aaftab, without which his consent for the narco test cannot be sought.

A polygraph test is a non-invasive technique in which no medicine is used. The subject is attached to a machine and questions are asked to him/her about the matter related to any case or incident. The variation in the graph when the subject answers the questions are mapped to draw a conclusion.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), polygraph tests measure a person's "heart rate/blood pressure, respiration, and skin conductivity". The purpose of the test is usually to prove whether or not a person committed a crime.