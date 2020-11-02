In Germany, Foreign Secretary Shringla highlights common fight against terrorism, joint strategy on Indo-Pacific

During his meetings with German interlocutors in Berlin, Foreign Secretary told that India is "stunned by the recent terror attacks in France" and these are threats to "our common democratic values and freedom of expression".

In his second leg of the three-nation European tour in Germany, India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla met with top German diplomats and interacted with think tanks. During his meetings, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the common interest New Delhi shares with Europe and Germany to combat terror and extremism and welcomed Berlin's strategy on Indo-Pacific.

During his meetings with German interlocutors in Berlin, Foreign Secretary told that India is "stunned by the recent terror attacks in France" and these are threats to "our common democratic values and freedom of expression". He said, that the terror attacks in France "vindicate our long term assertion that terror knows no boundaries."

France has seen a number of terror attacks in form of Knife attacks in the country after a teacher in the country had shown a caricature of Prophet Muhammad. Last week, a terror attack in Nice, killed three people.

We should learn to call "a spade a spade" on the terror front, India's FS told his German interlocutors pointing out to Pakistan that how some "countries" who are the fountainhead of terror are "claiming to be victims of terror to gain international sympathy. "

He called upon "like-minded countries" to work together and "there can be no justification for terror under any circumstances".

New Delhi also welcomed Germany’s foreign policy turn towards the Indo-Pacific. The German government earlier this year announced its Indo Pacific strategy, a move that shows greater interest in the concept that Beijing views suspicious.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted how "India" is an important factor in the region and how it is "the most reliable partner to implement our shared vision for the region." On a broader point of discussion China's debt-trap diplomacy, need to diversify supply chains were other points of discussion.

In his last leg of the visit, FS will be in London and will meet the permanent undersecretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Sir Philip Barton.