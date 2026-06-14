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In fresh jolt to Mamata, TMC rebel MPs to merge with Nationalist Citizens' Party of India

The announcement was made by MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar after she and other rebel leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Dastidar said the rebel faction will sit separately from the TMC in the parliament and work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 09:25 PM IST

In fresh jolt to Mamata, TMC rebel MPs to merge with Nationalist Citizens' Party of India
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
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Twenty rebel members of parliament (MPs) from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have decided to merge with the Nationalist Citizens' Party of India, the group announced on Sunday (June 14). The Nationalist Citizens' Party is a little-known Bengali-oriented political party based in Tripura. The announcement was made by MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar after she and other rebel leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi.

Dastidar said the rebel faction will sit separately from the TMC in the parliament and work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We command two-thirds majority. We will be part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and work under the leadership of the prime minister," she said while making the announcement. Reports said the decision to merge was taken to avoid the legal complications associated with forming a new bloc. The move is set to deepen the crisis within the TMC and significantly bring down the opposition numbers in the Lok Sabha ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, once a close aide of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, said: "When you leave with two-thirds of the party, you cannot demand the name of that party on the first day...In July, we will make a demand to give us the Trinamool (name) since we have two-thirds majority from Trinamool. Then the court will decide." The TMC has slammed the move, with party leaders saying the rebels have "betrayed the Trinamool."

Abhishek Banerjee's letter to Speaker

Earlier in the day, TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee had sent a letter to Speaker Birla, urging him not to recognise the rebel faction. "The legislative Party in the Lok Sabha derives its very existence from and remains an emanation of the political party...No member or set of members can, by their own volition, carve out a parallel group or faction of the same party and claim independent recognition within the House," Banerjee wrote in the letter.

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