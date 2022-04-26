In fresh blow to RJD, Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav says ‘will resign soon’

File photo

RJD president Lalu Prasad's maverick elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday announced his intention to “resign”, in a fresh embarrassment to the party founded by his father and, now, led by younger brother Tejashwi.

Tej Pratap made the announcement on his official Twitter handle tagging his father and younger brother, besides mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti besides Haryana Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao who is married to his youngest sister Anushka Yadav.

The mercurial leader, who represents the Hassanpur assembly segment in the state, tweeted that he will submit his resignation to his father, who is currently in jail serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases.

He, however, did not specify whether he intended to give up his membership of the party or the state assembly or both.

The development came hours after the temperamental leader was accused by a junior party functionary of assault, an allegation to which the RJD has refrained from reacting so far. Tej Pratap himself, too, has made no reference to the same.

Ramraj Yadav, who heads the city unit of Yuva RJD, had alleged that he was stripped, beaten up, and abused by Tej Pratap, with the help of his loyal supporters, inside the house of the latter's mother Rabri Devi on Friday when the house of the former Chief Minister was teeming with visitors at an Iftar party she had hosted.

"He used expletives, not just against me, but (younger brother) Tejashwi Yadav and even (father) Lalu Prasad”, alleged Ramraj who claimed that he had brought the matter to the notice of Tejashwi and state unit president Jagadanand Singh.

Known to be of a volatile temperament, Tej Pratap had floated a parallel outfit ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when some of his cronies were not considered for an RJD ticket.

He, however, remained with the party, belying speculations of a split. Last year he again floated a students' body Chhatra Janshakti Parishad after one of his close aides was sacked from the RJD's student body.

Perceived to be a loose cannon, he had recently also claimed to have had a “private talk” with Nitish Kumar and boasted of a big “khela” (game) in Bihar politics which would see Tejashwi forming his own government. The RJD had distanced itself from his claim.

