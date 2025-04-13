Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India earlier this week and has since been undergoing interrogation by officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He reportedly demanded three things while in custody.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was extradited to India earlier this week and has since been undergoing interrogation by officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), reportedly demanded three things while in custody. Rana is being held inside a highly-secure cell in the NIA's head office at the CGO complex in New Delhi. Rana, accused of plotting the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is being treated like any other arrested person with "no special treatment," an official told Hindustan Times.

Rana's three demands

Rana requested to have three things inside his prison cell -- a copy of the Islamic holy book Quran, a pen, and paper. He, however, remains under close observation to ensure that he doesn't use the pen to harm himself. He has not made any other demands, HT reported.

"He (Rana) requested for a copy of Quran which we provided. He is seen offering Namaz five times in his cell,” an officer told the publication.

Regular medical checkup

In accordance with court directives, Rana is allowed to meet a lawyer provided by the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) every alternate day. He also goes through a medical examination every 48 hours.

Rana in 18-day NIA custody

64-year-old Rana, a Canadian citizen originally from Pakistan, was extradited to India via a chartered plane earlier this week after his final plea was rejected by the US Supreme Court. He was brought to the NIA headquarters on Friday morning after a court in Delhi granted 18-day custody to the central probe agency.