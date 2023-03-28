In BJP parliamentary party meet, PM Modi asks leaders to be ready for a ‘strong fight’

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who attended the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday asked the leaders to be ready for a "strong fight" stating that the more the party rises and succeeds, the more will be attacks from the opposition.

The BJP parliamentary party meeting took place in the Parliament complex here. This was the first time that this meeting has taken place in the ongoing second part of the session.

The meeting began with the BJP MPs congratulating PM Modi for leading them to score three big wins in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the northeastern states. PM Modi was felicitated by the party leaders for the party`s win in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland where they have a coalition government.

According to sources, the Prime Minister said, "The more, the BJP continues to taste success and rise, the more the attacks from the other side will increase. Have to be ready for a strong fight".

PM Modi`s remark came at a time when the Parliament has been in a logjam in which the opposition continues to demand a JPC on the Adani-Hindenburg issue, and the BJP has demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for insulting the prime minister.

While the opposition parties continue to call Rahul Gandhi`s disqualification as MP from Lok Sabha an attack on democracy, BJP and NDA MPs continue to attack the congress party and Rahul Gandhi for insulting Veer Savarkar and OBC community.

The opposition staged a protest on Monday wearing black attire and marched from the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk against the Centre over their demand for a JPC into the Adani issue.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi`s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP and said that the opposition leaders are wearing black attire to show that democracy is being trampled in the country.

Kharge alleged that the Centre used the probe agencies to bend those who did not bow before the government. "I thank the opposition leaders for raising their voices against Rahul Gandhi`s disqualification. Why are we here in black clothes? We want to show that PM Modi is ending democracy in the country. He first finished autonomous bodies, then they put up their own govt everywhere by threatening those who had won polls. Then they used ED, CBI to use bend those who didn`t bow," Kharge said.