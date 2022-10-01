Search icon
In Bihar's Gaya, 6-year-old beaten to death for eating apple meant for puja

Vivek succumbed on the way to the medical college for treatment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

Police (File)

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old student was beaten to death at his school for eating an apple meant for Goddess Durga's puja. Two people who were running the school named Little Leaders Public School have been arrested in Baki Bigha village in Gaya. 

The child has been identified as Vivek. His grandfather told the police that the school had organised Durga Puja inside the campus. Vivek ate an apple kept at the puja after which the child was taken to a room and beaten badly. He was later thrown out of school. 

Vivek kept lying in an unconscious state outside the gate of the school, he said, adding an auto driver spotted him and brought him home. 

Vivek succumbed on the way to the medical college for treatment. 

Before dying, he told his family that he was beaten in the chest. 

Ram Ekbal Yadav, the SHO of Wazirganj said: "We have registered an FIR and arrested the accused. The family members of the deceased claimed that the student Vivek was studying in Little Leaders Public School and staying there in the hostel. He was brutally assaulted by the accused named Vikas Singh and his wife who are the owners of the school. The victim died under mysterious circumstances. We are investigating the incident."

With inputs from ANI

