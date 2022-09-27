Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

In Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot war, Gujarat may turn out to be casualty for Congress

In June this year, Congress appointed 37 observers in many poll-bound states, including Gujarat. 23 of these leaders are from Rajasthan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

In Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot war, Gujarat may turn out to be casualty for Congress
Ashok Gehlot (File)

The Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot tussle in Rajasthan may impact the Congress party's chances in Gujarat. The Congress is already facing a massive challenge from the newcomer Aam Aadmi Party in the state. A divided state unit is likely to exacerbate the party's problems.

One of the major problems for the Congress in Gujarat is that most of the party's observers in the state are from Rajasthan, and almost all of them are Ashok Gehlot's loyalists. The party gives the status of observers to those close to the high command.

In June this year, Congress appointed 37 observers in many poll-bound states, including Gujarat. 23 of these leaders are from Rajasthan, including 13 ministers and 10 MLAs.

Congress had also approved the proposal for the appointment of working presidents of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. Lalit Kagathara, Jignesh Mevani, Rutvik Makwana, Ambarish J Der, Himmatsingh Patel, Kadir Pirzada, and Indravijaysinh Gohil were the working presidents.

Gehlot had also been in charge of the Congress party in Gujarat.

Many of Gehlot's loyalists like Raghu Sharma, Dharmendra Singh Rathore, Lal Chand Kataria are also active in the party's Gujarat unit.

If Gehlot emerges upset with the leadership, it might trigger an adverse reaction among his loyalists in Gujarat.

Earlier this week, over 80 Congress MLAs had submitted their resignation ahead of a proposed meeting where the leaders were likely to discuss the new chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan. The meeting was to discuss Gehlot's replacement as the leader had planned to contest the party's organizational elections as a presidential candidate.

Reports suggest that the MLAs were upset with the possibility of Sachin Pilot becoming the chief minister as he had rebelled against the party in 2020.

Congress party's central observers -- Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken -- intervened and spoke to Gehlot who reportedly told them he had no role in the MLAs' act of defiance.

Gehlot's loyalists demand that the decision regarding Gehlot's replacement should be taken after the internal polls, and a new CM should be among the MLAs, not from the Piot camp.

Congress has sought an explanation from the observers. 

Meanwhile, several media reports claimed Ashok Gehlot has bowed out of the Congress presidential race. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jupiter comes closest to Earth in 59 years, watch video here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.