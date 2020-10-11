In an attempt to check rising price of pulses, Centre to offer ‘urad’, ‘tur’ at subsidised rates

The Centre on Saturday offered ‘urad’ and ‘tur’ from the buffer stock to states at a subsidised rate for retail sale in order to check rising prices of pluses.

"In order to make the retail intervention more impactful, the offer price of pulses for retail intervention has been modified to MSP or the Dynamic Reserve Price (DRP) whichever is lower." statement issued by the Consumer Affairs Ministry stated.

To moderate the retail prices of pulses, DoCA had earlier introduced a mechanism to supply the States/UTs in bulk or in retail packs at offer price of MSP + l0.6 from the buffer stock maintained by the government.

Tur is being offered for retail intervention at Rs 85 per kg.

Accordingly, dhuli urad is being offered to states at Rs 79 per kg for K-18 variety and at Rs 81 per kg for K-19 variety of the 2018 kharif crop, it said.

"Steps have been taken to cool down the recent increase in retail prices of tur and urad for the welfare of consumers, and to augment supply of these pulses," the statement added.

The retail packs are being provided for retailing fair price shops of PDS and other marketing/retail outlets of the state govt. such as dairy and horticulture outlets, consumer corporation society etc.

The ministry had earlier introduced a mechanism to supply pulses from the buffer stock to states at minimum support price plus 10 per cent other charges.

