Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

In shocking video, Jammu and Kashmir artiste dies on stage amid performance

The viral video shows the man dressed as Goddess Parvati dancing on the song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

In shocking video, Jammu and Kashmir artiste dies on stage amid performance
Jammu and Kashmir (File)

A dancer in Jammu and Kashmir's Bishnah area died while performing on the stage. The man, identified as Yogesh Gupta, was performing a devotional song when the incident took place.

The viral video shows the man dressed as Goddess Parvati dancing on the song. Suddenly he sits down on his knees. He then laid down on the stage. The spectators thought it was a part of the performance as they kept uploading.

When Gupta didn't get up after a few minutes, a fellow performer dressed up as Lord Shiva went to check up on him. He couldn't be revived.

The crew took him to a hospital where he died of a heart attack.

The video again highlighted the grim reality that a disturbingly high number of people are dying of a heart attack ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the Indian shores.

Most recently, singer KK died hours after performing inside a Kolkata college.

Actor Sidharth Shukla also died of a heart attack in 2021 when he was sleeping in his Mumbai apartment.

Comedian Raju Shrivastav is battling for his life in a hospital after he was hit by a heart attack while working out. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.