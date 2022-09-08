In shocking video, Jammu and Kashmir artiste dies on stage amid performance

Jammu and Kashmir (File)

A dancer in Jammu and Kashmir's Bishnah area died while performing on the stage. The man, identified as Yogesh Gupta, was performing a devotional song when the incident took place.

The viral video shows the man dressed as Goddess Parvati dancing on the song. Suddenly he sits down on his knees. He then laid down on the stage. The spectators thought it was a part of the performance as they kept uploading.

When Gupta didn't get up after a few minutes, a fellow performer dressed up as Lord Shiva went to check up on him. He couldn't be revived.

The crew took him to a hospital where he died of a heart attack.

CORRECTION: He is a boy Yogesh Gupta who was performing the role goddess Parvati during a Jagran. https://t.co/v1JyhP0k7e September 8, 2022

The video again highlighted the grim reality that a disturbingly high number of people are dying of a heart attack ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the Indian shores.

Most recently, singer KK died hours after performing inside a Kolkata college.

Actor Sidharth Shukla also died of a heart attack in 2021 when he was sleeping in his Mumbai apartment.

Comedian Raju Shrivastav is battling for his life in a hospital after he was hit by a heart attack while working out.