Ailing Indian student suffering from life-threatening condition airlifted from Australia

Headlines

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

Delhi minor rape case explained: How Delhi govt official Premoday Khakha allegedly raped friend’s daughter for months

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

'Watching it on loop': Internet goes gaga over Mumbai cop's moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala song

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi minor rape case explained: How Delhi govt official Premoday Khakha allegedly raped friend’s daughter for months

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Benefits of Ashwagandha for health

Benefits of eating hummus

Richest Indian-origin American business tycoons, their net worth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

HomeIndia

India

Ailing Indian student suffering from life-threatening condition airlifted from Australia

Arshdeep Singh has been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and is suffering from chronic renal failure.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jul 06, 2021, 03:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amid a lot of struggles and covid crisis, 25-year-old Arshdeep Singh, an Indian national finally reached Delhi on Monday from Australia's Melbourne after being airlifted. Singh has been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and is suffering from chronic renal failure.

For his repatriation, the governments of India and Australia came together and worked in a coordinated manner. India's Consulate General was in constant touch with Arshdeep, his doctors and hospital authorities as well as Australian Authorities to ensure timely medical assistance and evacuation.

He was repatriated via a special flight of Qantas exclusively dedicated for him with paramedic equipment on board. Consulate General in Melbourne facilitated booking of air-ticket in the Australian carrier. On arrival, he has been taken to a hospital in Gurgaon.

Earlier his mother, Inderjeet Kaur had filed a petition at the Delhi high court seeking the intervention of the Indian govt so that she can meet him in Australia. The case was disposed of with the court noting that MEA was taking proactive measures in this matter.

The free flow of movement between the two countries is not at its full capacity due to COVID-related restrictions. "We are thankful to everyone", Kunwar Singh, brother-in-law of Arshdeep said.

Arshdeep was admitted to St Vincent hospital of Melbourne on June 8. Around the same time, several countries had imposed restrictions for travel to and from India due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic. "A good successful exercise. Glad that he's home safely", Indian envoy to Australia Manpreet Vohra told WION.

Indian World Forum played a key role in the issue. Puneet Singh Chandhok, the President of the Indian World Forum said, "I am happy to note our efforts have resulted in success. It was a terrific task initially as the  medical condition of Arshdeep didn’t allow him to travel but after effective coordination with his doctors, Australian Government, and Indian Government a solution was made out."

Adding, "Qantas considered the request and facilitated his repatriation free of charge. This gesture of Australian carrier is deeply appreciated."

Ministry of external affair's Oceania Division facilitated visa issuance and travel exemption to Australia for Arshdeep's mother. In fact, the ministry also facilitated coordination at immigration and protocol support at the airport during his arrival. Arshdeep has been in Australia since 2018 and had gone to the country as a student for higher studies.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Specially-abled boy makes incredible portrait of Elvish Yadav, internet is super impressed

Wordle 791 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 19

Prakash Raj slammed for 'mocking' ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission: 'You are forgetting basic nationalism'

Onam 2023: When is Onam starting? History, significance of 10-day harvest festival

Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time after guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE