Ailing Indian student suffering from life-threatening condition airlifted from Australia

Arshdeep Singh has been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and is suffering from chronic renal failure.

Amid a lot of struggles and covid crisis, 25-year-old Arshdeep Singh, an Indian national finally reached Delhi on Monday from Australia's Melbourne after being airlifted. Singh has been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and is suffering from chronic renal failure.

For his repatriation, the governments of India and Australia came together and worked in a coordinated manner. India's Consulate General was in constant touch with Arshdeep, his doctors and hospital authorities as well as Australian Authorities to ensure timely medical assistance and evacuation.

He was repatriated via a special flight of Qantas exclusively dedicated for him with paramedic equipment on board. Consulate General in Melbourne facilitated booking of air-ticket in the Australian carrier. On arrival, he has been taken to a hospital in Gurgaon.

Earlier his mother, Inderjeet Kaur had filed a petition at the Delhi high court seeking the intervention of the Indian govt so that she can meet him in Australia. The case was disposed of with the court noting that MEA was taking proactive measures in this matter.

The free flow of movement between the two countries is not at its full capacity due to COVID-related restrictions. "We are thankful to everyone", Kunwar Singh, brother-in-law of Arshdeep said.

Arshdeep was admitted to St Vincent hospital of Melbourne on June 8. Around the same time, several countries had imposed restrictions for travel to and from India due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic. "A good successful exercise. Glad that he's home safely", Indian envoy to Australia Manpreet Vohra told WION.

Indian World Forum played a key role in the issue. Puneet Singh Chandhok, the President of the Indian World Forum said, "I am happy to note our efforts have resulted in success. It was a terrific task initially as the medical condition of Arshdeep didn’t allow him to travel but after effective coordination with his doctors, Australian Government, and Indian Government a solution was made out."

Adding, "Qantas considered the request and facilitated his repatriation free of charge. This gesture of Australian carrier is deeply appreciated."

Ministry of external affair's Oceania Division facilitated visa issuance and travel exemption to Australia for Arshdeep's mother. In fact, the ministry also facilitated coordination at immigration and protocol support at the airport during his arrival. Arshdeep has been in Australia since 2018 and had gone to the country as a student for higher studies.