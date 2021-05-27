In a first, White Fungus causes holes in small and large intestine of patient at Delhi hospital

In a first, a case of holes in the small intestine and large intestine of a patient due to white fungus infection has been reported in Delhi. The case has been found in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and according to hospital this is the first case in the world.

The 49-year-old woman was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on May 13 after she started facing abdominal pain and vomiting.

The woman was suffering from cancer and she had undergone chemotherapy few days week ago. When the woman underwent a CT scan at the hospital, the doctors detected holes in the intestines.

Dr (Prof) Amit Arora of the Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "After four hours of surgery, the holes in the woman's food pipe, small intestine and large intestine were closed." The surgery also helped in stopping the leakage of liquid inside woman's body.

Dr Arora said that after the use of steroid, some cases of black fungus piercing the intestines have been reported recently. But this is the first case in the world in which white fungus has caused holes holes in the food pipe, small intestine and large intestine of the patient.