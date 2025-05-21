India is not only transforming its infrastructure with this project but also conceptualising the future of public transport.

India is moving to the next era of public transportation with a groundbreaking achievement. Two independent train systems will for the first time operate using the same infrastructure—Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro, according to reports. This is likely to enhance urban transportation between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut and make life easier for lakhs of daily commuters.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor is at the heart of this transformation. Equipped with advanced signalling technology and a smart timetable, the system promises fast, safe, and smooth travel.

Namo Bharat trains already run between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South, reaching speeds up to 160 kmph. These trains have six coaches, including a premium coach and one coach reserved for women.

Notably, the Meerut Metro will run on a 23-km track from Meerut South to Modipuram Depot, serving 13 stations in approximately 30 minutes.

Interestingly, Namo Bharat trains carry maroon stripes, and Meerut Metro trains have parrot green stripes along with a Tricolor at the front.

The uniqueness of this project lies in the shared track model, a first in India, and potentially a model for other cities in the future. Both systems are controlled from a central Operations Control Centre (OCC). European Train Control System (ETCS) Level-2, employed for the first time on LTE technology, provides a very high degree of safety and efficiency. It features Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Automatic Train Supervision (ATS), and Platform Screen Doors (PSD) to safeguard passengers and provide order.

Commuters are able to interchange between services at major interchange points such as Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram.

