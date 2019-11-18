In a first, newly-recruited cops in J&K take oath under Indian Constitution

For the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, the newly-recruited policemen took oath under the Constitution of India after the abrogation of Article 370, ending the special status of the erstwhile state. The Jammu and Kashmir had its own constitution and law which have now been abolished after the August 5 decision of the Government of India.

The Constitution of India granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir among Indian states, and it was the only state in India to have a separate constitution.

On Monday, 1145 men donned the olive and black uniform and vowed to bring peace to the valley which has been marred by the violence instigated from across the border.

Whats's new about this batch of policemen is that some fifty men have been trained to deal with the arson, rioting, and stone-pelting which have been a major headache for the law enforcing agency. Special 39 commandoes have been skilled with new-age tactics to break the back of terror in the newly-carved out Union Territory.

Not only this, but they have also been trained to use scientific aid during the criminal investigation and counter-insurgency.

”One commando can deal with 15 men at least in difficult situations. We train them in a way that they don't have to open fire, which helps in saving lives. We also give them offensive training apart from the defensive” said Shabir Ahmad, a commando instructor and trainer.

Jammu and Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh attended passing out parade of 1145 police constables of Jammu and Kashmir police, in Ganderbal today. pic.twitter.com/IysaTHaPFD — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

This year, rigorous training included techniques to control mobs without the use of weapons and harm to civilian life. The first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu also promised to recruit around 40,000 to the UT police.

”We are for the safety of common man, their property and we will work under the Indian constitution, for the people here. We feel proud to have joined this police force,” said Habib Ullah, a J&K police commando after displaying his skills in front of a large gathering.

The terrorists in Kashmir are now using Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to target the security forces, mostly in south Kashmir where the number of terrorists is high and to deal with this, these men have also been given special training.

"We have given them the training of all the special weapons. We have also sent them for classes with the army so that they can deal with the IEDs and learn the new weaponry available to us," said Shabir.