In a first, Lucknow civic body installs toilets for transgenders

The first transgender toilet was opened by Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Monday in the General Post Office in Lucknow in honour of International Toilet Day. This groundbreaking programme in Lucknow intended to abolish gender discrimination against transgender people.

Niharika Jaiswal, the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, stated that transgender people should benefit from the enforcement of their constitutionally guaranteed rights in the National Legal Services Authority vs. Union of India read writ petition. As a result, Justice Sanjay Shankar Pandey, District Judge of Lucknow, coordinated with the city's municipal commissioner to create a separate toilet for transgender people to use, in accordance with the directives of the District Legal Services Authority.

Notably, the Municipal Corporation previously only built public toilets, community toilets, and pink toilets. The Municipal Corporation did not build a separate restroom or seat for transgender people.

For the first time, a transgender toilet has been installed keeping transgenders in mind in the Sulabh toilet established in General Post Office, Hazratganj Lucknow. The Sulabh toilet contains separate toilets for men and women as well as for the differently-abled.

World Toilet Day (WTD) is a recognised UN worldwide holiday on November 19 that aims to drive action to address the sanitation crisis around the world. 4.2 billion people throughout the world lack access to "safely managed sanitation," and 673 million individuals urinate in the open. Assuring everyone has access to water and sanitation under sustainable management practices is the goal of Sustainable Development Goal 6.

(With inputs from ANI)