In a first, LED screens, projectors put up in Srinagar to live-stream PM Modi's Independence Day speech

For the first time in the history of independent India, LED screens and projectors were installed in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration at two locations in Srinagar for live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech live.

Syed Khalid Hussain

Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 05:08 PM IST

For the first time in the history of independent India, LED screens and projectors were installed in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration at two locations in Srinagar for live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech live.

The projectors, connected to sound amplifiers, were installed at Jehangir Chowk flyover and the traffic grade separator at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

“This was for the first time that PM’s Independence Day speech was displayed live on big screens in Srinagar areas,” projector in-charge Abdul Bhat said. 

“Big screens were fixed at various points in Srinagar and it’s a new concept that was liked by people” Bhat added.

There is generally a heavy flow of traffic at these two intersections. However, on Saturday, security forces erected barricades and concertina wires around these intersections to prevent the movement of people.

The security personnel posted at these locations were allowing passage of only those people who were authorized to move towards Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, the Independence Day celebration venue here.

