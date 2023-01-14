In a first, Kerala University offers menstrual leaves to female students

A university in Kerala has made history by deciding to give its female students access to menstruation leave. Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) made the choice in response to a request from the university's students' union.

The long-overdue request of the female students has now been satisfied because the university issued an order in this regard. More than 4,000 university students who are enrolled in a variety of programmes, including PhD programmes, will profit from this.

According to the decree providing the leave, which was issued on January 11, the university has decided to sanction an additional 2% of female students' absences from the class being excused each semester.

Only individuals with a 75% attendance rate can currently take the semester exams. It is required to file an application to the Vice-Chancellor and present a medical certificate if the attendance is lower than this.

Students only need to submit an application for menstruation leave; a medical certificate is not necessary.

Led by the Students Federation of India, the students’ Union of the University demanded that the university should allow menstrual leave.

Another first for the state, the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala agreed last month to provide its degree and postgraduate students 60 days of maternity leave during their course.