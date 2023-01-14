Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

In a first, Kerala University offers menstrual leaves to female students

The Cochin University of Science and Technology has decided to grant female students an additional 2% every semester in excused absences.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

In a first, Kerala University offers menstrual leaves to female students
In a first, Kerala University offers menstrual leaves to female students

A university in Kerala has made history by deciding to give its female students access to menstruation leave. Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) made the choice in response to a request from the university's students' union.

The long-overdue request of the female students has now been satisfied because the university issued an order in this regard. More than 4,000 university students who are enrolled in a variety of programmes, including PhD programmes, will profit from this.

According to the decree providing the leave, which was issued on January 11, the university has decided to sanction an additional 2% of female students' absences from the class being excused each semester.

(Also Read: This adorable viral video of frogs cuddling in rain is the cutest ever, WATCH)

Only individuals with a 75% attendance rate can currently take the semester exams. It is required to file an application to the Vice-Chancellor and present a medical certificate if the attendance is lower than this. 

Students only need to submit an application for menstruation leave; a medical certificate is not necessary.

Led by the Students Federation of India, the students’ Union of the University demanded that the university should allow menstrual leave. 

Another first for the state, the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala agreed last month to provide its degree and postgraduate students 60 days of maternity leave during their course. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Akash Ambani, wife Shloka throw birthday bash for son Prithvi, high-profile celebs join in; See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.