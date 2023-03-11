In a first, Indian Railways open first ‘Trans tea stall’ in Guwahati station

In a historic move, the Indian Railways opened its first tea shop in the Guwahati train station in Assam, which will be entirely run and managed by transgender people.

The All Assam Transgender Organization actively participated in the opening of the first facility of its sort in a national railroad station.

Sabyasachi De, spokesperson of the transgender community said, ”The idea to open the ‘Trans tea stall’ was generated and implemented by the North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) to empower the community.”

NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta inaugurated the first ‘Trans tea stall’ on platform number one of Guwahati station.

This was a "first-of-its-kind endeavour by any government organisation in the country," according to Gupta. According to him, NF Railway intends to set up additional tea shops like this at additional train stops nearby.

Swati Bidhan Baruah, the associate vice chairperson of the Assam Transgender Welfare Board, expressed her optimism that more trans individuals will receive rehabilitation in the future through various government programmes.