In a first, Himachal delays salaries of over 2 lakh govt employees, reason is...

This has created a lot of financial problems and as a result there has been a deferment of salaries for the month of August with employees having no idea when they will be paid their dues

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

More than two lakh state government employees of Himachal Pradesh did not receive their salaries on the first of the month, which is a serious step-up of the financial crisis in the state. This has been attributed to the worst financial crisis which has hit the hill state and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has admitted the fact while blaming the previous BJP government for the same.

This has created a lot of financial problems and as a result there has been a deferment of salaries for the month of August with employees having no idea when they will be paid their dues. However, to this date, there has not been any communication from the government as to when employees should expect their salaries.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the earlier BJP government for the financial mismanagement, which he blamed on the culture of freebies introduced by them. While presenting a speech to the state assembly, Sukhu was keen to point out that all these freebies have played a major role in the financial crisis that the state is facing currently. But he said that the situation in the state’s coffers would change for the better soon, to the Members of the House.

Sukhu has also listed out his government’s plans to undertake a range of reformative measures for improving the fiscal condition of the state. In a media interaction, he said that he wants to make Himachal Pradesh an economically independent state by 2027 and the most prosperous state in the country by 2032. He dismissed the existence of a financial crisis, stating that employees and pensioners are being paid their entitlements, which include arrears for 28,000 pensioners who are above the age of 75.

The Chief Minister condemned the policies of the previous government, especially wasteful subsidies offered in health and education sectors. Sukhu also listed down the demands from the Centre – Rs 9,200 crore deposited under the national pension scheme, Rs 9,300 for last year’s disaster relief, Rs 4,300 crore as the state’s share from the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

While waiting for a deficit grant of Rs 520 crore which is expected to be released on September 5 or 6 to pay salaries and pensions, the position remains grim for government employees and pensioners. The delay has led to much suffering, many employees have complained of being unable to meet their bills such as loans.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
