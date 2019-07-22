In a first for Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow to host DefExpo

Headlines

Tomato price hike: Major relief for Delhi NCR, tomato rates dropped to Rs 80 amid vegetable inflation

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi Floods: Heavy Rain Lashes Part Of Delhi Amid Yamuna Water Flood

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Apple Vision Pro: Apple unveils Vision Pro, everything you need to know about it

Adipurush's box office collection on day 6 crashes to new low, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari spotted at same restaurant & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 22

Australia Bus Crash: ‘Horrific tragedy’ leaves 10 dead as bus carrying wedding guests rolls over

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

HomeIndia

India

In a first for Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow to host DefExpo

The Expo is an excellent opportunity for the Indian defence industry to showcase its capabilities to the world and leverage its potential to export the defence equipment to different parts of the world

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Defence Ministry on Sunday announced that the 11th edition of the biennial DefExpo will be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in 2020. It may be recalled that the show was held in Chennai in 2018 and Uttar Pradesh is going to host the biennial show for the first time ever.

"The 11th edition #DEFEXPO2020 will be held in Lucknow (UP) from February 5th to 8th, 2020. The mega expo will showcase India's Defence Manufacturing Prowess. With the presence of strong defence industrial infra, UP is an attractive destination for defence investment," a tweet by the Raksha Mantri Office (RMO) on Sunday said.

The Expo is an excellent opportunity for the Indian defence industry to showcase its capabilities to the world and leverage its potential to export the defence equipment to different parts of the world.

The theme of the DefExpo India- 2020 will be 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

The DefExpo also offers an opportunity to Indian firms to get engaged in Business-to-Business (B2B) interaction with senior foreign delegations. It also facilitates Government-to-Government (G2G) meetings and the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Rohit Shetty shares big update on Golmaal 5, says for the next year, all his ‘focus and energy’ are on this film

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

Meet the man who owns world's costliest private jet worth Rs 3200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Musk

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE