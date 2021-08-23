In a first, five women officers promoted to Colonel rank in Army

Paving the way for women officers across the country, the Indian Army Selection Board has promoted five women officers to the Colonel rank after the completion of 26 years of impeccable service.

For the first time, the female officers serving with the Corps of Signals, Corps of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers (EME) and the Corps of Engineers have been promoted to the rank of Colonel (Time Scale). This decision of the Indian Army has gathered praise from women across the country.

Prior to this, women officers were promoted to the rank of Colonel in only the Army Medical Corps (AMC), Judge Advocate General (JAG) and the Army Education Corps (AEC).

The development has broadened the horizons for women in India seeking a career in the armed forces. Apart from promotions, the Indian Army has also reportedly decided to grant permanent commission to women officers from a majority of its branches.

The five women officers who have been promoted to the Colonel Time Scale rank are Lt Col Sangeeta Sardana from the Corps of Signals, Lt Col Sonia Anand and Lt Col Navneet Duggal from the Corps of EME and Lt Col Reenu Khanna and Lt Col Ritcha Sagar from the Corps of Engineers.