In 74-day COVID-19 lockdown period, 10 central government buildings sealed

As coronavirus cases in the country continue to surge in the national capital, ten central government buildings have been sealed in the past 74 days as many employees and senior officials working in different ministries have tested COVID-19 positive.

The offices that were sealed include Shastri Bhawan that houses several ministries, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan that houses the Civil Aviation Ministry, NITI Aayog building, Rail Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Baroda House, Shram Shakti Bhawan, Lok Nayak Bhawan, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters and a part of the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in the CGO complex.

Meanwhile, in Shastri Bhawan, a Joint Secretary in the law ministry tested positive for COVID-19 on June 3 and the area was sealed for two days. On the same day, the Ministry of Labour and Employment at Shram Shakti Bhawan was shut for the next two day for sanitization after two of its employees tested positive.

The ITSC office in Lok Nayak Bhawan was also closed for two days (June 4-5) for sanitization after the commission`s Vice-Chairman tested positive on June 3.

On June 2, Additional PS of the Minister of State for Industries and Commerce tested positive, and his office along with nearby offices in Udyog Bhawan was sealed.

On May 13, an RPF man tested positive and Rail Bhawan was sealed for two days.

The BSF and CRPF headquarters were also sealed o n June 4 and June 3 respectively.

Moreover, five officials at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters located at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market in Delhi, have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The headquarters was sanitised on Friday and and has been sealed till June 7.

There are 15311 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, 10315 people have been cured, and 708 people have died so far.

India reported 9887 new COVID-19 cases & 294 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 236657, including 115942 active cases, 114073 cured/discharged/migrated, and 6642 deaths.