In 2nd such incident in 2 days, Delhi's St Stephen's College, school in Dwarka receive bomb threats

In second such incident in two consecutive days, two educational institutions in Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday. The Delhi police said that St Thomas School in Dwarka and St Stephen's College received the threats via an email.

"St. Thomas School in the Dwarka area of Delhi and St. Stephen's College of the University of Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday. Delhi Police Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Brigade team, and Special Staff team are on the spot. St. Thomas School and St. Stephen's College have been evacuated," the Delhi Police said in a statement.