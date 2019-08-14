Imran Khan threatens war over Kashmir, says 'Pak army fully ready to defend our freedoms'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday threatened war against India over Kashmir saying that his country's army is "fully ready" and will not tolerate "any violation."

Speaking at the Legislative Assembly of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Khan said the diplomats across the world are raising the issue at all international forums.

"All our ambassadors globally are active. I am going to be the global ambassador for the cause of Kashmir and raise it at every international forum," Khan said.

He, however, expressed frustration over "inaction of the international community" and asked if the United Nations will only work "when the powerful make a decision?"

"If this region goes to war, the world will be responsible. Those institutions responsible for keeping world peace, this is a trial of the UN. Will you stand by the 11 resolutions of the Security Council," Khan said.

"We are observing where the events go from here. Pakistan is fully ready; our army, our people are on one page. We have decided we will not tolerate any violation and are fully ready to counter it," he said.

"Our army is battle-hardened fighting a nearly 20-year war against terrorism. Our people are ready to defend our freedoms," Khan said.

Linking the Kashmir issue with religion, Khan said over a billion Muslims are looking at the UN.

He also seemed disappointed the Muslim nations including Saudi Arabia and the UAE have not supported Islamabad on the issue.

"Unfortunately we can’t look to the leadership of the Muslim world, but there are 1.5 billion Muslims globally looking at the UN to see whether you will stand for Kashmir’s right to self-determination," he said.

"Kashmir was not on the radar of the international community, but we as Pakistan have to ensure that this new momentum continues where Kashmir is in the global narrative," he said.

The Pakistani Prime Minister also linked the Kashmir decision with the ideology of RSS, ruling BJP's ideological parent, and equated the organisation with the Nazis.

"The ideology of the RSS has only grown. From the Babari mosque incident, to the increase in lynchings of Muslims and the atrocities in Kashmir. And now what Modi is doing in Kashmir like Hitler’s “final solution”." he said.